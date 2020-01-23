NewsHeat Treating

Manufacturer in Power Industry Orders Pit Furnace

January 23, 2020
Lindberg/MPH shipped an electrically heated pit furnace to a manufacturer in the power industry. The furnace is designed with a maximum operating temperature of 1750°F and gross workload of 1,600 pounds. It can accommodate a work basket 25 inches in diameter and 48 inches deep. A retort minimizes atmosphere consumption and furnace conditioning time between loads. The cover lid utilizes an electrically operated boom lift, which provides ease of loading and unloading. An upper furnace fence guard was also installed to provide added safety.

The furnace is designed with the capability to use Homocarb fluid for the furnace atmosphere. It also has a forced cooling system that accelerates cooling of the load while still under a protective atmosphere. Temperature uniformity of +/-25°F at 1650°F was documented with a nine-point profile test.

