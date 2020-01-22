magEzine news
JW Aluminum to Increase Scrap Usage
January 22, 2020
JW Aluminum Company will be increasing its annual intake of used beverage cans (UBCs) and other forms of recycled material by at least 100 million pounds when it finishes its South Carolina expansion project next year. By the second half of 2020, the company expects to be on a production schedule that will be using a total of 300 million pounds of scrap material annually.
