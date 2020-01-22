Reducing Carbon Dioxide in Metals Production

Researchers at the Max Planck Institute and MIT are working on ways to reduce CO 2 in the production of metals. While more basic research is needed, a few suggestions are offered. It’s more than we can cover here, but check out the link from phys.org to learn more. The primary suggestion is increasing development of recycling. This includes metallurgists working to develop alloys that allow higher residuals. Residual (tramp) elements build up as metals are repeatedly recycled, primarily due to scrap contamination.

Learn more.