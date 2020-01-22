Fueling Steelmaking with Hydrogen

Thyssenkrupp has taken a big step toward carbon-neutral steel production by demonstrating that hydrogen can be used to power a blast furnace. Thyssenkrupp has committed to a 30% emissions reduction 2030. The key to this technology will be a carbon-free supply of hydrogen, and two companies are working on this. Siemens is building an electrolysis plant in Germany that will be powered by wind turbines. Similarly, a CO 2 -neutral plant for the production of hydrogen recently began operation in Linz, Austria.