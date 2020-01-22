INEX Under New Ownership

After 32 years at the helm of INEX Inc., a Holland, N.Y.-based provider of silicon-carbide radiant tubes, owner Mike Kasprzyk announced his retirement. Kasprzyk will continue to be active in the company by supporting Michael Rumfola, new owner and president. Rumfola brings 25 years of experience in the heat-transfer industry to INEX. He has a bachelor’s in physics from Fredonia State University and a bachelor’s in mechanical engineering from the University of Buffalo. Kasprzyk, meanwhile, will also serve as a consultant.

INEX supplies its radiant tubes to heat treaters, burner companies and original equipment manufacturers for indirectly heated, atmosphere-controlled industrial furnaces. About half of INEX users are commercial heat treaters that process everything from fasteners to sophisticated aerospace components. The balance are captive manufacturers that heat treat their own products.