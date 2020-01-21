Airbus Expanding Aircraft Manufacturing in U.S.

Airbus, as part of its plan to produce 63 A320 Family aircraft per month in 2021, will expand its industrial footprint in the U.S. by increasing the production rate of A320 family aircraft at its Airbus U.S. Manufacturing Facility in Mobile, Ala., to seven per month by the beginning of next year. This increase will result in 275 jobs added at the facility over the next year. The company will also invest another $40 million through construction of an additional support hangar on the site, bringing its total investment to more than $1 billion in the Gulf Coast city.

Airbus added 600 new jobs at the manufacturing site in 2019. With plans already in place for production of four A220 aircraft per month in Mobile by the middle of the decade, the company is on track to produce more than 130 aircraft in Mobile each year. Airbus, which employs approximately 4,000 people at 38 locations in 16 states, has spent nearly $50 billion in the U.S. over the last three years.