IHEA Online Course Set for 2020

IHEA’s Fundamentals of Industrial Process Heating online learning course is scheduled to begin April 13, 2020. Students benefit from the flexible online format that includes interactive forums with other students and scheduled office hours with the instructor. It’s an affordable alternative to campus-based classes and allows students to go at their own pace.

The course content provides an excellent overview of the essential areas used throughout the industrial process-heating industry. The program offers vital tools to operators and users of all types of industrial heating equipment. Students will learn safe, efficient equipment operation; how to reduce energy consumption; and ways to improve a company’s bottom-line.

The course agenda includes the basics of heat transfer; fuels and combustion; energy use; furnace design; refractories; automatic control; and atmospheres as applied to industrial process heating. Weekly coursework, quizzes and a final exam project are administered to guide students on their progress and evaluate their knowledge of the material. Visit www.ihea.org/event/FundamentalsSpring20 for a complete list of topics covered.

In his third year as an IHEA instructor, industry expert Jack Marino will lead students in this six-week online course. A registered professional engineer with over 40 years of experience in the heat-processing business, Marino has a bachelor’s degree in aeronautical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and a master’s degree in engineering science from Penn State.

Registration is open through April 6. Click here to register. Cost for IHEA members is $700 or one member voucher, and cost for non-members is $875. The registration fee includes an electronic course handbook, course instruction, quizzes and projects, class forums and the opportunity to contact the instructor throughout the course. Printed materials are available for an additional fee.