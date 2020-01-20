Chemical Manufacturer Orders Five Box Furnaces

L&L Special Furnace Co. Inc. shipped five box furnaces to a manufacturer of chemicals and chemical coating products located in the Midwest. These products are primarily used in the medical field as a coating and must be cured at 800°F. The furnaces can also be used for sintering of chemical powders up to 2200°F. The furnaces have an effective work zone of 10 inches high x 15 inches wide x 13 inches deep. They are designed to be placed on a benchtop or with an optional furnace stand.

Each furnace is equipped with data-logging software, which allows its temperature profile to be recorded on a PLC. This software can allow for 25 furnaces to be included and grouped in the data-logging software. The furnaces can also be equipped with over-temperature protection.