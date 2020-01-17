Stack Metallurgical Expands Capabilities with Vacuum Furnace

Ipsen USA installed a vacuum furnace at Stack Metallurgical Group’s site in Spokane Valley, Wash. Formerly known as Inland NW Metallurgical Services, Stack Spokane is one of the company’s four locations offering a range of metal-processing services. Installation of the 2-bar vacuum furnace, which will be used to process critical aerospace components, was completed in late 2019. Stack operates four Ipsen furnaces in Spokane and 12 more at its site in Portland, Ore.

The TITAN H6 vacuum furnace has a graphite hot zone and a load size of 36 inches wide x 36 inches high x 48 inches deep. It can process up to 3,000 pounds. TITAN vacuum furnaces utilize predictive-maintenance capabilities while maintaining a small footprint and short delivery times.

Stack Metallurgical Group is Nadcap-accredited and says it is the Northwestern United States’ largest commercial heat treater.