Mexico-Based Heat Treater Orders HIP

Quintus Technologies received an order for a hot isostatic press (HIP) from HT-MX, a heat-treatment specialist based in Chihuahua, Mexico. The press includes Quintus’ proprietary uniform rapid cooling (URC) feature, which combines HIP and heat treatment in a single process. The HIP has a hot zone measuring 14.8 inches (375 mm) in diameter and 47.2 inches (1,200 mm) in height. It operates at a temperature of 2550°F (1400°C) and a pressure of up to 2,070 bar (30,000 psi).

HT-MX, reportedly the first in Mexico to invest in a HIP system, specializes in heat treatment and metallurgical lab services for the aerospace and automotive markets. The company’s investment also includes gas storage, Nadcap hardware and a long-term Quintus Care program. The program ensures that HT-MX will have full access to knowledge, insights and service whenever required.