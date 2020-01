Arlington Capital Partners Acquires Firth Rixson Forgings

Arlington Capital Partners, a Washington, D.C.-based private-equity firm, acquired Firth Rixson Forgings Ltd. from Arconic. Going forward, the business will operate as part of Forged Solutions Group, which was formed in November 2019 by Arlington Capital as its aerospace forging platform. Located in Sheffield, United Kingdom, Firth Rixson provides complex closed-die forgings and forged discs and proprietary forward-and-backward extrusion-produced shafts and cylinders primarily for OEM and Tier 1 aerospace and defense engine customers.

According to Arlington Capital, Firth Rixson is a perfect complement to its recent acquisition of Doncasters Group’s Blaenavon Forging business and possesses proprietary and difficult-to-replicate manufacturing capabilities.

According to Firth Rixson, the creation of Forged Solutions Group creates a supplier with the available capacity of five manufacturing facilities, complementary and fully integrated manufacturing and testing capabilities and a broader product portfolio.