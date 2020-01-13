Korean Engineering Firm Acquires German Furnace Manufacturer

Onejoon Thermal Solutions acquired Eisenmann Thermal Solutions, which specializes in the development, manufacture and sale of industrial furnaces for the production of various materials. Onejoon Thermal Solutions is a subsidiary of Korea’s Onejoon Co. Ltd., which is a mechanical engineering company that special­izes in the manufacture of furnaces for processing cathode and anode materials in the lithium-ion battery industry. The transfer of business operations will take place on Jan. 15. Both of Eisenmann’s sites in Germany (Böblingen and Bovenden) and all 200 jobs will be retained. Onejoon Thermal Solutions GmbH will be based in Bovenden.