Nitrex Acquires G-M Enterprises

Nitrex, a global provider of fully integrated heat-treating solutions and technologies, acquired G-M Enterprises, a manufacturer of vacuum furnaces. The acquisition is in line with Nitrex’s strategy to further expand its heat-treatment solutions while strengthening its products portfolio. For the past 30 years, Corona, Calif.-based G-M Enterprises has earned a reputation as a leading technological supplier of vacuum furnaces for customers in the aerospace, power-generation, energy, MIM and commercial heat-treating industries. According to Montreal-based Nitrex, the acquisition represents a great fit because both companies share the same goal of providing technologies that improve customer workflow and efficiency while maximizing the life span and quality of engineered parts and components.

“This acquisition will allow Nitrex to bolster its turnkey-solutions business by bringing a new, innovative and broader mix of heat-treatment systems to our customers,” said Jean-Francois Cloutier, Nitrex CEO. “G-M Enterprises is a strong performer in the vacuum furnaces market. The company has an outstanding growth opportunity. We will build on that potential even further using our global customer base and service footprint.”

“Joining forces with Nitrex and becoming part of its family of companies will ensure we keep pace with our customers’ evolving needs and expectations,” said Suresh Jhawar, president of G-M Enterprises. “What this means for the future of G-M Enterprises is an opportunity to enhance our products and services and expand our international presence further by leveraging the resources and expertise of Nitrex.”