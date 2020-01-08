VW Breaks Ground on EV Production Plant in Tennessee

Volkswagen of America started construction for its electric-vehicle (EV) production facility in Chattanooga, Tenn. The site, where production will begin in 2022, will be the company's North American assembly base for electric vehicles on the Modular Electric Drive Matrix (MEB). Volkswagen invested approximately $800 million in the Chattanooga facility and will add about 1,000 new jobs.

Volkswagen began long-range EV production of ID.3 in November 2019 in Zwickau, Germany. By 2022, MEB vehicles are to be produced at eight locations on three continents. The company also announced it intends to build a plant for the assembly of battery packs for EVs at the Chattanooga site.