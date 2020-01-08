Recharge Your EV Battery in 10 Minutes

Researchers at Penn State University found a way to charge an electrical-vehicle battery in just 10 minutes for a 200- to 300-mile trip … and it can be done maintaining 2,500 charging cycles, or 0.5 million miles.

The engineers originally developed their battery to charge at 50°F in 15 minutes. While efficient, the long periods of high heat degrade the batteries. The team soon realized that if the batteries could heat up to 140°F for only 10 minutes and then rapidly cool to ambient temperatures, lithium spikes would not form and heat degradation of the battery would also not occur.

Here's the story.