Alloy Allows 3D Printing of Fine-Grained Metals
This article describes titanium-copper alloys that produce practically useful microscopic structures during additive manufacturing, which removes the need for subsequent treatment. The resulting materials exhibit promising combinations of mechanical properties, comparable to those of structural alloy Ti-6Al-4V.
To be specific, the research shows that fine equiaxed grains, on average less than 10 micrometers in diameter, can be produced in titanium-copper alloys during additive manufacturing.