magEzine news

Alloy Allows 3D Printing of Fine-Grained Metals

Web Exclusives
January 8, 2020
Reprints
No Comments

This article describes titanium-copper alloys that produce practically useful microscopic structures during additive manufacturing, which removes the need for subsequent treatment. The resulting materials exhibit promising combinations of mechanical properties, comparable to those of structural alloy Ti-6Al-4V.

To be specific, the research shows that fine equiaxed grains, on average less than 10 micrometers in diameter, can be produced in titanium-copper alloys during additive manufacturing.

ih-subscribe

Related Articles

You must login or register in order to post a comment.