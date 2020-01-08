Sustainability Standard for Steel

In December 2019, Mighty Earth joined leading steel companies (including ArcelorMittal), construction and development company Lendlease, major automakers Daimler and BMW, and other partners to announce the launch of the ResponsibleSteel Standard. The group says it is the world’s first international, multi-stakeholder standard for responsible production for steelmaking and processing sites.

The new standard seeks to holistically address many challenges in the steel manufacturing process, including how to dramatically reduce greenhouse-gas emissions from steel production and implement sustainable mining practices. The ResponsibleSteel Standard will establish the fundamental elements and the required levels of implementation for sourcing and production of steel to be labeled responsible.

