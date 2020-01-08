Dates Announced for Thermprocess 2023

The dates for the next staging of Thermprocess, GIFA, METEC and Newcast have been set. The international leading trade fairs for metallurgy and foundry technology will he held June 12-16, 2023, at the fairgrounds in Düsseldorf, Germany. The trade fair’s duration of five days remains the same, but the weekdays have changed. The trade-fair quartet will start on a Monday and end on Friday.

In 2019, the event had 2,368 exhibitors from all over the world and around 72,500 visitors (65% coming from outside of Germany) in 12 exhibition halls. Additive manufacturing and Industry 4.0 were leading topics as well as energy efficiency and resource conservation.

For further information on visiting or exhibiting at Thermprocess, GIFA, METEC or Newcast 2023, contact Messe Düsseldorf North America at 312-781-5180 or info@mdna.com or visit www.mdna.com.