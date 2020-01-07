Sandvik Acquires Thermaltek

Sandvik acquired privately owned Thermaltek Inc., a manufacturer of high-temperature furnace systems and metallic heating elements based in Concord, N.C. Thermaltek operates out of a 42,000-square-foot facility with approximately 30 employees. According to Sandvik, the acquisition adds strength to its position in industrial heating, a strategically important growth area for our Kanthal division within Sandvik Materials Technology. Thermaltek, which will continue to go to market under its own brand, will be reported as part of the division Kanthal within business area Sandvik Materials Technology.

Thermaltek manufactures electric furnace systems for melting, holding and transferring nonferrous alloys, including aluminum, magnesium, brass and tin. The company also designs and manufactures custom high-temperature furnaces and heating equipment for ceramic and glass applications, including sintering, debinding, thermal cycling, calcining, rapid heating, optical fiber drawing, glass annealing and melting.