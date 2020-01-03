Bodycote Agrees to Acquire Ellison Surface Technologies

Bodycote entered into an agreement to acquire Ellison Surface Technologies to create one of the world’s largest providers of thermal-spray and engineered-coating surface technology services to the aerospace industry. Ellison, which is headquartered in Mason, Ohio, will be integrated into Bodycote’s surface technology and aerospace business. The synergies between the companies will enhance the combined organization’s ability to deliver solutions that address aerospace customers’ heat-treatment and specialist thermal-processing requirements.

Ellison employs approximately 400 people across six sites in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Completion of the transaction is expected to occur during the first quarter of 2020.