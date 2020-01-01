Automotive Company Orders Pit Furnaces

Lindberg/MPH shipped two electrically heated pit furnaces to the automotive industry. The nitrogen atmosphere furnaces, which will be used to heat treat automotive parts, utilize high-velocity forced convection heating systems inside an atmosphere-tight retort chamber and have a maximum operating temperature of 1250°F. The work chamber is approximately 50 inches in diameter and 60 inches deep. The units’ overall dimensions are 101 inches wide x 90 inches long x 148 inches high with a working height of 110 inches and a maximum load gross weight of 10,000 pounds.

The atmosphere-tight furnace retorts are interior chambers that contain the nitrogen atmosphere and workload within a cylindrical shell that has a solid bottom and sealing trough at the top. The systems also include forced cooling systems to accelerate the furnace cooling cycle while the load is under nitrogen atmosphere and a Eurotherm programmable temperature controller.