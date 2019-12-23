U.S. Manufacturer Orders Industrial Oven

Wisconsin Oven shipped a continuous-duty conveyor oven to a U.S. manufacturer that will use it for stress relieving steel snap rings used in automotive parts. The natural-gas-fired oven has a maximum operating temperature of 650°F and a work zone measuring 2 feet, 2 inches wide x 10 feet long x 1 foot high. When preheated, the oven has sufficient capability to heat 350 pounds of steel parts per hour from 70°F to 550°F. Heated air will be delivered in a horizontal airflow configuration through a fully adjustable boxed duct located along the length and across the height of the work chamber.

Temperature uniformity of ±20°F at a setpoint of 550°F was verified with a profile test to meet AIAG specification CQI-9. The oven also includes a programmable controller with fast-acting auto-tune; flame detector and flame relay with alarm horn and red light; and a variable-frequency drive for conveyor speed control.