Ford to Invest $1.45 Billion, Add 3,000 Jobs in Michigan

Ford Motor Co. is investing more than $1.45 billion in two southeast Michigan manufacturing facilities and adding 3,000 new jobs. The company will invest approximately $750 million and add 2,700 new direct jobs at its manufacturing facility in Wayne, Mich., during the next three years. Ford will install new equipment to support production of the all-new Ford Bronco and Ford Ranger and create a new modification center at the Wayne location. Ford will add 300 jobs and invest about $700 million at its Dearborn manufacturing site to support production of new electrified variants of its F-150 truck, producing both an F-150 hybrid and fully electric F-150. The company will also create a new operation in Dearborn where battery cells will be assembled into a battery pack for the F-150 hybrid and all-electric F-150.

Employees at Ford’s Autonomous Vehicle, Bronco and Ranger modification center in Wayne will complete Ford’s first autonomous vehicles (AVs) starting in 2021, including installing the vehicles’ self-driving technology and purpose-built interiors. This will be the first center of its kind for Ford and will drive synergies with the company’s existing AV research functions in Dearborn and Detroit.

Ford will debut the all-new F-150 and F-150 hybrid in 2020. The new Ford Bronco will be revealed in the spring of 2020.