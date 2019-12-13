Stack Metallurgical Adds Second HIP

Stack Metallurgical Group, after installing a hot isostatic press (HIP) earlier this year, is redoubling its commitment to the technology with the addition of a second HIP from Quintus Technologies. The unit has a work zone of 26 inches (660 mm) in diameter and 68.9 inches (1,750 mm) in height. It follows the installation in January of a high-capacity Mega-HIP, which has a work zone of 63 inches (1,600 mm) in diameter and 102 inches (2,591 mm) in height. The new press, which operates at a maximum temperature of 2552°F (1400°C) and a maximum pressure of 30,000 psi (2,070 bar), will be installed at Stack’s recently completed facility in Albany, Ore. Both systems are equipped with the Quintus proprietary uniform rapid cooling (URC) feature, which combines HIP and heat treatment in a single process.

The burgeoning additive-manufacturing (AM) environment played a large role in Stack’s decision to expand its HIP portfolio. According to Stack, a provider of heat-treating services to quality-critical industries, it sees opportunities not only in traditional markets, such as castings, but also in AM.

“The massive size of our first unit enables us to process larger castings and/or powder-metal components,” said Doug Puerta, CEO of Stack Metallurgical Group. “The new unit now allows us to process all ranges of materials and lot sizes and is ideal for moderately sized components.”