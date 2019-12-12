Aerospace Manufacturer Orders Vacuum Equipment

SECO/WARWICK designed, manufactured and commissioned a 25-kg (55-pound) single-crystal furnace and a 50-kg (110-pound) vacuum melting and casting furnace for the production of high-quality, premium castings for a producer of aviation engines in China. The order includes a high-temperature vacuum gas-quench furnace that will be used for scale- and pollution-free thermal treatment of metals. SECO/WARWICK will also provide professional technical services to ensure smooth start-up and operation of the equipment.

The single-crystal furnace is characterized by advanced Jet Caster technology for more efficient production of castings with oriented or single-crystal structure. The furnace allows for a faster and more effective mass-production process without any quality loss, which significantly increases the amount of manufactured parts per work shift.

The Equiax vacuum melting and casting furnace was designed for high-quality Equiax castings. The furnace will be comprised of three chambers, with two chambers stacked vertically and separated by an isolation valve. The third chamber will be used for loading ingots into the furnace crucible. The furnace will be capable of direct melting in a crucible or using single-shot liners.

The high-temperature vacuum gas-quench furnace will thermally treat a wide range of materials, from superalloys through stainless steels and titanium alloys to partial structural-steel components.