Tube Manufacturer to Build Facility, Create Jobs in Alabama

Samuel Associated Tube Group, a division of Samuel, Son & Co. (USA) Inc., plans to invest approximately $29 million and create about 50 new jobs by building a manufacturing facility in Jefferson County, Ala. The company manufactures small-diameter, electric-resistance-welded and fabricated carbon-steel tubing. The 284,000-square-foot facility will be used for the production of new business and the consolidation of other existing facilities. It will also include capacity for future growth. The facility is expected to be fully operational before Dec. 31, 2020.

Samuel Associated Tube Group offers precision cutting and fabrication of components and welded subassemblies. In addition, the company also provides both robotic MIG and manual welding. Its customer base spans the power sports, lawn and garden, furniture, automotive and agriculture markets.