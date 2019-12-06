Gasbarre Moves Furnace Manufacturing to One Facility

Gasbarre Products Inc. (Gasbarre) announced that all manufacturing for its Thermal Processing Systems business unit will take place in its 50,000-square-foot facility in St. Marys, Pa., at the end of 2019. In 2011, Gasbarre acquired the J.L. Becker brand of industrial furnace equipment. Over the last eight years, Gasbarre has run parallel manufacturing facilities in Michigan and Pennsylvania for its furnace equipment. Consolidating the manufacturing of its common product lines allows for the most efficient use of its floor space, equipment and manufacturing processes. The company plans to invest in an additional 12,000 square feet of manufacturing space with additional office and conference-room capacity in St. Marys.

Gasbarre will maintain a strong presence in the Detroit area with a sales, engineering and service facility. Ben Gasbarre will maintain his leadership role within the Plymouth, Mich., location. The company has plans to not only design and service its equipment but to eventually establish a technical center for process testing and demonstration purposes.

According to Alex Gasbarre, Gasbarre CEO, “This move is not only beneficial to our current operations, but it will directly impact our customers. Our St. Marys facility has a track record of on-time delivery, quality, safety and efficient processing.”