Aerospace Company Orders Four Vacuum Furnaces

Ipsen USA was awarded an order to supply a West Coast aerospace customer with four 2-bar vacuum furnaces that will be used for heat treating additively manufactured parts in full-scale production. The furnaces have a load size of 36 inches wide x 36 inches high x 48 inches deep and can process up to 3,000 pounds. Ipsen shipped two of the furnaces in November and will ship the remaining two in January.

The TITAN H6 furnace has predictive-maintenance capabilities while maintaining a global platform, small footprint and short delivery times.

Additive manufacturing (AM) is changing the landscape for production and design with the ability to produce complex components made to rigorous standards with short lead times. Heat treating is an important step in post-processing most metal-AM parts to meet strength and material-density requirements. Ipsen has been working with 3D-printer manufacturers for almost a decade and recognizes the importance of serving this growing industry.