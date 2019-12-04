Furnace Reactor Tower Complete at HBI Facility

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. completed the erection of the 457-foot furnace reactor tower for its hot briquetted iron (HBI) project in Toledo, Ohio. The furnace tower was the key critical path item in facilitating the advanced start-up date for the commercial production of HBI.

The erection of the tower took 296 days to complete, which is the fastest timeframe ever for a Midrex facility. The completion of the tower involved 11 separate lifts using one of the largest construction cranes in service throughout North America with a 3,000-ton lifting capacity.

