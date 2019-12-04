Mixed Materials for Lightweighting

This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
This Website Uses Cookies By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to our cookie policy. Learn MoreThis website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
When automakers began the lightweighting journey, it was clearly a steel-versus-aluminum conversation. Arguments can be made for one or the other. However, a new contender in this battle has emerged. It appears that a mix of materials may be the way to go.
Check out the December 2019 issue of Industrial Heating, featuring "Metal Additive Manufacturing without Melting", "Furnaces with Tungsten Heating Elements Make High Product Quality Possible", and much more.