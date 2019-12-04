Lockheed Martin Lands Huge NASA Order

NASA and Lockheed Martin finalized a contract for the production and operations of six Orion spacecraft missions and the ability to order up to 12 in total. Orion is NASA's deep space exploration spaceship that will carry astronauts from Earth to the Moon and bring them safely home.

Initially, NASA ordered three Orion spacecraft for Artemis missions III-V for $2.7 billion. Then, in fiscal year 2022, the agency plans to order three additional Orion spacecraft for Artemis missions VI-VIII for $1.9 billion.