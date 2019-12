Nucor is building a $250 million micromill in Sedalia, Mo., that will run on wind energy – a first for U.S. steel production. Kansas City-based utility Evergy Inc. will bring a new wind farm online to supply the plant, which is expected to be commissioned by the end of 2019.

The facility, which will employ more than 250 workers, uses electric-arc furnaces (EAFs) to melt recycled scrap and convert it into steel rebar used for construction throughout the region.

