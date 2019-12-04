Aluminum Wine Bottle Available

This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
An aluminum wine bottle was unveiled at the Ontario Craft Brewers Conference. The KinsBrae PortaVino is a personal-size, resealable aluminum bottle designed specifically for wine. The lightweight, 250-ml bottle is inexpensive to ship and recyclable.
Check out the December 2019 issue of Industrial Heating, featuring "Metal Additive Manufacturing without Melting", "Furnaces with Tungsten Heating Elements Make High Product Quality Possible", and much more.