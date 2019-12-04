Aluminum Wine Bottle Available

magEzine news

Source: KinsBrae Packaging

December 4, 2019
An aluminum wine bottle was unveiled at the Ontario Craft Brewers Conference. The KinsBrae PortaVino is a personal-size, resealable aluminum bottle designed specifically for wine. The lightweight, 250-ml bottle is inexpensive to ship and recyclable.

