Diesel-Engine Manufacturing Booming

Did you know that more than 1 million heavy-duty diesel engines were manufactured in facilities across the United States in 2018, an increase of 13% over 2017, according to new data from the Diesel Technology Forum? In just the first quarter of 2019, this industry supported more than $ 4 trillion in U.S. economic activity.

Thirteen states are home to heavy-duty diesel-engine manufacturing, with North Carolina producing more than 347,000 last year. Indiana, Ohio and Michigan all produces more than 100,000 in 2018. According to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, diesel-dependent industrial sectors (agricultural, mining, construction, transportation and logistics) have grown by 6% since 2017.