Tips to Keep the Heart of Your Vacuum Furnace System Healthy and Pumping

The heart of the vacuum furnace system is just as critical as the heart of the human body. Just as it is important to keep your heart healthy and pumping, it is crucial to keep your vacuum furnace system healthy and pumping. You can get the best performance out of your vacuum furnace by selecting the most appropriate pumping system for your specific process and by following a few simple tips for your vacuum furnace maintenance.

First, the basics ...

Vacuum furnace systems utilize various types of pumping system combinations to evacuate atmospheric pressure from the vacuum chamber to required ranges for specific processes. Since the heart of the furnace is the vacuum system, it is essential to maintain the pumping system as specified in the operator's manual, taking into consideration any special accommodations that the type of process being conducted may require.

There are typically three subsystems included in each vacuum furnace pumping system: the roughing pump, the vacuum booster pump and the diffusion pump. These pumps are usually classified as mechanical and diffusion vapor pumps.

Mechanical pumps and blowers, often referred to as roughing pumps, are utilized during the initial pump-down phase of the vacuum furnace from atmospheric pressure to a predetermined pressure level.

A diffusion pump is utilized to achieve a lower system pressure than what is typically achieved by a mechanical pump and booster package alone. The diffusion pump cannot operate independently; it requires a holding pump to operate simultaneously during idle modes to reduce the diffusion pump's inner pressure. During the operation of the diffusion pump, the valve to the holding pump is isolated and the mechanical pump and blower act as the backing pump for the diffusion pump.

Customers not requiring such a low system pressure may use a two-stage system instead of the three-stage system that includes a diffusion pump. The two-stage system will take the vacuum furnace pressure level from atmospheric pressure to a pressure level of 4.5 x 10-2 Torr as opposed to 8.0 x 10-6 Torr for a diffusion-pumped furnace.

When determining which system is right for your equipment, you must consider pressure, gas volume and desired evacuation rates, as well as your specific vacuum furnace equipment and process requirements.

Maintaining your vacuum furnace pumping system: Common Problems

To maintain an efficient pumping system, you need to recognize the most common problems that may occur with mechanical and diffusion pumps and know how to correct them.

Common Problems with Mechanical Pumps

Oil contamination is the most common problem with mechanical pumps. Vapors within the gas being pumped often mix with oil and can reduce pumping efficiency. To prevent contamination, open a gas ballast valve to the pump to help remove water vapor. Other common problems with mechanical pumps include sludge buildup; loose belts; improper oil level; clogged oil lines; incorrectly-set oil temperature; and particulate-laden oil, which causes valve damage.

Common problems with Diffusion Pumps

Backstreaming seems to be one of the more-reported problems with diffusion pumps. This issue can happen when you allow the furnace to sit cold pumping for 24 hours or to overheat because of inadequate coolant flow. When the vacuum pressure continues to decline, the fluid gas molecules attempt to counter flow toward the vacuum vessel. Using a cold trap between the diffusion pump throat and vacuum chamber can negate backstreaming. Using a cold trap reduces the oil's ability to backstream into the furnace. Other common problems with diffusion pumps include power failures, excessive high foreline pressures, clogged oil return ports in the boilerplate, defective heaters and high leak rates on the system during pumping.

Remember Enemy Number One

Water vapor is the number one enemy in the vacuum heat treating process. Water vapor can have a negative effect on a process, so it is important to take preventative measures against air or water absorption. Leak detection of all joints, welds, seals, valves and pumps is critical to successful pumping and furnace operation. Limit the amount of time the furnace chamber is exposed to atmospheric conditions during the loading and unloading process. Utilizing nitrogen or argon to backfill your equipment helps minimize the effects of moisture and prevents water vapor from becoming trapped within the hot zone.

Just as the health of your body reflects how you have treated it, the performance of your vacuum furnace system reflects the care you have invested into it. Understanding what goes into the system and how to take proper care of it is vital to maintaining a smoothly running system with minimal downtime or unplanned servicing. Treat it right and it will treat you right!

Got a problem not mentioned or solved here? Ask our experts at www.ipsenusa.com/ask-an-expert or call +1-815-332-2637.

