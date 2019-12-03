MuShield Orders First Vacuum Furnace

The MuShield Co. of Londonderry, N.H., commissioned Solar Manufacturing to build its first vacuum furnace. The furnace is designed to accommodate loads up to 36 inches wide x 36 inches high x 72 inches deep and a maximum weight of 5,000 pounds. MuShield, which is undergoing an expansion, serves the magnetic shielding industry by providing material designed to protect sensitive electronics from magnetic fields. The additional space will house the new furnace, which has a maximum temperature of 2400°F.

The furnace, which was built with a SolarVac Polaris control system and is fully compliant to AMS 2750E, operates at a vacuum level of 10-5 Torr. It features an external quench system designed for pressures up to 2 bar.